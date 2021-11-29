Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE RUSSIA

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November.
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...] (1016 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2021

