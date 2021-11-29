Read this article here:
The sale of Idea Bank Ukraine, a subsidiary of the Polish Getin Holding's banking institution, has dragged on since 2019 and during that time many consultants and investors have attempted to make inroads into the sector. [...]
JKX Oil & Gas, the main British asset of former Privatbank owners Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov, is preparing to leave the London Stock Exchange, with the help of its British consultants, to concentrate on Ukraine. [...]
By taking out a loan with Cargill's investment arm to close its 2021 budget, Kyiv reaffirmed its trust in the US giant that already has strong ties in the country. The group can also count on its partner in Odessa, Andriy Stavnitser, to back its investments in the strategic port basin. [...]
When Kyiv used its Bayraktar drones against pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Ankara raised a contrary eye, but the increasingly strong Turco-Ukrainian military partnership appears to have come out unscathed. [...]