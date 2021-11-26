Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Ukrainian pro-Russian tycoon and MP Viktor Medvedchuk fights back against SBU monitoring

Copresident of ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk.
Copresident of ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk. © Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The Berlin-based Malmendier Legal has joined the team defending the opposition MP, who claims he is a political target. [...] (583 words)
Issue dated 26/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. © Yuri Kochetkov/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
SWITZERLAND UKRAINE 17/11/2021

Battle for return of Yanukovych clan assets progresses in fits and starts 

A recent ministerial trip to Switzerland offered Kyiv an opportunity to talk about the return of assets allegedly held by former president Viktor Yanukovych's family there. The Ukrainian government has engaged in a multi-layered legal battle against the somewhat isolated pro-Russia former head of state. [...]
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ukrainian pro-Russian tycoon and MP Viktor Medvedchuk fights back against SBU monitoring 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!