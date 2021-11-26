Read this article here:
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
To mark his second term, the Uzbek president has embarked on a major reshuffle of his political-security apparatus in a move that leaves his once highly influential advisor and senior Samarkand clan member, Rustam Inoyatov, out in the cold. [...]
A recent ministerial trip to Switzerland offered Kyiv an opportunity to talk about the return of assets allegedly held by former president Viktor Yanukovych's family there. The Ukrainian government has engaged in a multi-layered legal battle against the somewhat isolated pro-Russia former head of state. [...]
By blaming the Crimean FSB for the cyber attacks made by advanced persistent threat group Armageddon, the SBU is looking to sensitise its foreign partners to the threat it feels it is facing as a result of the invasion of its cyber space by Russia and its allies. [...]
Ukrainian MP Rabinovich, a staunch defender of the pro-Russia faction within Kyiv's Rada, met with longtime Putin aide Dmitry Kozak last week. Both men have close ties to Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]