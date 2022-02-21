Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Avakov's resignation and Ukraine worries rekindle use of border guard intelligence

Head of Ukraine's state border control agency, the DPSU, Serguiy Deineko.
Head of Ukraine's state border control agency, the DPSU, Serguiy Deineko. © State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
The intense geopolitical and media focus on Ukraine has Kyiv's intelligence agents working round the clock and has revived central government's interest in its border guard capabilities. [...] (733 words)
Issue dated 21/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed an Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership in London, the 8th of October 2020. © Official Website President of Ukraine
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM 26/10/2021

Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal 

Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Avakov's resignation and Ukraine worries rekindle use of border guard intelligence 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!