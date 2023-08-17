US finances anti-mine vehicles for Ukrainian border guard
After Washington announced it will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, the State Department will deliver mine-resistant vehicles to enable the Ukrainian border guard to patrol landmine zones.
At the request of Ukraine's border guards, the US State Department is to finance and select a supplier of video surveillance equipment to be installed on the Russian border. Chinese firms will not be considered as they are now generally excluded from Western systems.
The US not-for-profit organisation CRDF is continuing in its tradition of helping the US Department of Defense in the post-Soviet states. In Kyiv, it has helped shape and assist a dense network of Ukrainian security players, providing help in key strategic areas.
Ukraine's state border guard service has been a critical unit since the outbreak of the war. It is in charge of monitoring the border with Belarus and liberated areas, with help from the US State Department's Frankfurt base, which has been rallying its own contractors in support.
Ukraine's department of state protection, UDO, which is responsible for Vladimir Zelensky's security and other key interests at the heart of the state, has to meet the considerable challenge of protecting the president's life under threat since the very first hours of the Russian invasion.
Belarusian troop movements and declarations from generals from Minsk to Kyiv are sowing confusion over Russia and Ukraine's actual intentions. When read from a certain angle, however, they also offer clues as to their respective strategic positions.
Kyiv is drawing lessons from the first six months of its war with Russia, using the feedback it has received to gradually adapt the organisation of its intelligence effort, particularly its counter-espionage activities, to the needs thrown up by the conflict.
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened.