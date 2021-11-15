Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

US trader Cargill tops up Kyiv budget, again

By taking out a loan with Cargill's investment arm to close its 2021 budget, Kyiv reaffirmed its trust in the US giant that already has strong ties in the country. The group can also count on its partner in Odessa, Andriy Stavnitser, to back its investments in the strategic port basin. [...] (621 words)
Issue dated 15/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
UKRAINE 12/10/2021

Odessa's port industries seek to navigate between oligarchs and private investors to survive 

The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa.
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa. © Yevgeni Volokin/Reuters

