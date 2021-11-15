Read this article here:
Read this article here:
After falling out with Volodymyr Zelensky over the recently adopted 'deoligarchisation' law curbing the powers of Ukraine's oligarchs, Dmytro Razumkov appears to have recently become closer with Donetsk magnate Rinat Akhmetov's networks. [...]
The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]