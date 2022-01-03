Read this article here:
While the Franco-Russian relationship has been sustained by a resurgence of activity in recent months, the end of the year was not as fruitful as hoped. In order to restore order and to mitigate the nuisances caused by political disputes, the head of the Russian cultural institution Rossotrudnichestvo visited Paris in person at the end of November. [...]
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is determined to defuse the crisis with Russia but is having to devote some of his energy to fighting his new internal enemy, oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. By claiming to have discovered a coup plan backed both by Moscow and Akhmetov supporters, he has been able to kill two birds with one stone. [...]
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
NIIRK, the small scientific research centre made up of ex-KGB agents is making assessment of "communication flows" a central priority. It is examining these in the three Baltic countries and five Central Asian states where Moscow is trying to push its narratives using soft power tools, such as the Rossotrudnichestvo and state media outlets. [...]
Being both head of the SVR and chairman of the Russian Historical Society puts Sergey Naryshkin in a position to reinstate a number of Soviet-era intelligence officers and in doing so furthering the Kremlin's regional strategy. [...]
Keen to defend his record as Kiev's top reformer, former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili brought up the Ukrainian cause at the European Parliament, notably with Polish MEP Anna Fotyga, who is an expert on NATO networking with strong credentials on Georgia. [...]
For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. [...]
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
The Kremlin is reviewing its oversight of the two breakaway "republics" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, which are dealing with difficult economic conditions. It is continuing to rely on its longstanding allies there but is testing new rallying cries. [...]
Eager to increase its influence over Russian "compatriots" living overseas, the Kremlin can count on Konstantin Zatulin, who has influence among Russian speakers in neighbouring countries, to help with its state programme for voluntary resettlement. [...]