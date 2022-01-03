Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE

Kyiv and Moscow weaponise citizenship in battle for influence

The "Centre", the headquarters of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, has long used compatriots for intelligence or influence operations. Ukraine has in contrast relied little on its own nationals or descendants living abroad. But Volodymyr Zelensky now intends to exploit this precious resource. [...] (1177 words)
Issue dated 03/01/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
