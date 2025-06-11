Running story
Chechen separatism, the anti-Putin trump card
Ever since the start of the war in Ukraine, opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and that of his Chechen counterpart Ramzan Kadyrov have been busy organising themselves from exile in Europe, preparing for the independence of Chechnya. Each of these factions represents part of the Chechen diaspora, and they are lobbying the European Union, the Council of Europe, various governments and Kyiv. In Ukraine, several Chechen battalions are fighting their common enemy: the Russian military.