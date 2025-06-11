Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition
Chechen separatism, the anti-Putin trump card
The Prime Minister of the government in exile of the Chechen Republic of Itchkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, at a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Brussels (Belgium), February 2023. © Valeria Mongelli/Hans Lucas/Reuters//Mark Astakhov/iStock/Montage : Bénédicte Gouttebroze//Indigo Publications

Running story
Chechen separatism, the anti-Putin trump card

Ever since the start of the war in Ukraine, opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and that of his Chechen counterpart Ramzan Kadyrov have been busy organising themselves from exile in Europe, preparing for the independence of Chechnya. Each of these factions represents part of the Chechen diaspora, and they are lobbying the European Union, the Council of Europe, various governments and Kyiv. In Ukraine, several Chechen battalions are fighting their common enemy: the Russian military.

Chechen separatism, the anti-Putin trump card
The Prime Minister of the government in exile of the Chechen Republic of Itchkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, at a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Brussels (Belgium), February 2023. © Valeria Mongelli/Hans Lucas/Reuters//Mark Astakhov/iStock/Montage : Bénédicte Gouttebroze//Indigo Publications

France
Public radio security manager barred from working over suspected ties to Chechen Islamists

A Paris court has upheld a 2024 decision to revoke the professional licence of a security manager who worked for the French public radio service Radio France for ten years, after intelligence services suspected him of having close ties to ‘radicalised Islamists' from Chechnya.

Radio France headquarters in Paris.
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 11.06.2025
Radio France headquarters in Paris.

Europe, Russia
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe draws Chechen separatists' attention

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is setting up a new committee for the ‘democratisation of Russia'. Besides the Russian opposition figures invited to take part, representatives of the Chechen diaspora want to use the platform to push their political agenda.

Eerik-Niiles Kross, of Estonia's Reform Party, is to chair a new committee dedicated to the 'democratisation of Russia'.
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 29.10.2024
Eerik-Niiles Kross, of Estonia's Reform Party, is to chair a new committee dedicated to the 'democratisation of Russia'.

France, Russia
French intelligence delves back into Chechen diaspora

At a time of heightened terrorism threat, the main exiled Chechen leaders are refocusing on radicalisation prevention among their youth, an issue that had been put on the back burner in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 30.10.2023

The Intelligence Gazette
Yulia Shoigu, Akhmed Zakayev, NGA drops analogue imaging, NATO, Bernard Emié

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

Moscow Defence minister puts daughter in charge of veteran aid fund

Kyiv Akhmed Zakayev's Chechen armed wing gets its baptism of fire

Springfield Final curtain for analogue imagery

Brussels NATO looks for help on Russia analysis

France DGSE director, diplomat Bernard Emié, opts for state administror status
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 24.07.2023

Russia, Ukraine
Kyiv makes a show of friendliness with Chechen opposition movements

Ukrainian authorities are eager to make fruitful connections that serve them in the information realm, and as such are cosying up to the Chechen opposition fringes when it suits.

Ukrainian President Zelensky (right) received the medals of the Order of Honour of the Nation of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and the Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev, 12 April 2023.
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 18.04.2023
Ukrainian President Zelensky (right) received the medals of the Order of Honour of the Nation of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and the Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev, 12 April 2023.

The Intelligence Gazette
Majed Faraj named minister, French intel uses Hebrew, Chinese democracy promoted, Chechen base in Kyiv

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community from Ramallah to Paris via Beijing and Kyiv.

PalestineMahmoud Abbas confirms Majed Faraj's role as spymaster

FranceFrench intelligence doubles down on need for Hebrew

ChinaBeijing uses Chinese Academy of Social Sciences to promote its vision of democracy

UkraineChechen opposition faction grows stronger in Kyiv
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 03.04.2023

The Intelligence Gazette
UK tight with US space force, Uzbek state probe, Abbas succession reboot, Russian separatists summit, China's reservists

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week, we hone in on London and Tashkent via Ramallah, Brussels and Beijing.

United Kingdom/United States Britain buddies up with US Space Force

Uzbekistan Senior officials investigated by State Security Service

Palestinian territories Abbas's presumed successor falls from grace

Brussels Kremlin opponents and separatist leaders gather at European Parliament

China Xi changes reservist conscription system
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 23.01.2023

Spotlight | Chechnya, Europe, Ukraine
Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv

The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.

Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract.
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 28.11.2022
Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract.

France, Ukraine
Chechen opposition scores points with Kyiv from Paris

The Paris-based Bart-Masho association, which presents itself as a representative of the Chechen diaspora in Europe, is honing its alliances with the Ukrainian parliament. It hopes to build on its Track II diplomacy successes to oust rival exiled groups.

LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 15.11.2022

Stay updated on this topic

The Prime Minister of the government in exile of the Chechen Republic of Itchkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, at a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Brussels (Belgium), February 2023.

Running story
Chechen separatism, the anti-Putin trump card

Our other running stories

All Running stories

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!