Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UKRAINE

Turmoil and gains for Ukraine's spymasters at heart of the war

The Ukrainian intelligence landscape has undergone deep tectonic shifts since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. Former prominent figures have fallen while previously less sought-after services have risen in power, cooperation partnerships have been formed and missions refocused. [...] (1213 words)
Issue dated 03/01/2023 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces load a flat bed truck with boxes of US made FIM-92 Stinger missiles in Boryspil Airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED STATES 30/08/2022

Kyiv strives to show Western donors it is monitoring weapons supplies 

Ukraine, encouraged by its partners, has put in place safeguards to reassure its US sponsor that it is properly managing the flow of military hardware into the country. One of the main ones is the temporary arms survey commission, which is overseen by Crimean de-occupation strategist Rustem Umerov. [...]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Turmoil and gains for Ukraine's spymasters at heart of the war 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!