Read this article here:
Read this article here:
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
Ukrainian MP Rabinovich, a staunch defender of the pro-Russia faction within Kyiv's Rada, met with longtime Putin aide Dmitry Kozak last week. Both men have close ties to Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
After falling out with Volodymyr Zelensky over the recently adopted 'deoligarchisation' law curbing the powers of Ukraine's oligarchs, Dmytro Razumkov appears to have recently become closer with Donetsk magnate Rinat Akhmetov's networks. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]
For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. [...]
As Brussels prepares for another salvo of economic sanctions against Belarus, negotiations are heating up over which oligarchs will be targeted. All eyes are focused on Alexei Oleksin, a key figure in the Lukashenko regime. [...]