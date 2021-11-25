Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Donetsk's master Rinat Akhmetov extends grasp after bitter consultants' battle

Ukrainian entrepreneur and oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
Ukrainian entrepreneur and oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture-alliance/MaxPPP
The sale of Idea Bank Ukraine, a subsidiary of the Polish Getin Holding's banking institution, has dragged on since 2019 and during that time many consultants and investors have attempted to make inroads into the sector. The powerful Dragon Capital, the ubiquitous Alfa Bank and the big winner, Rinat Ahmetov's FUIB, have all made plays for the market. [...] (542 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Donetsk's master Rinat Akhmetov extends grasp after bitter consultants' battle 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!