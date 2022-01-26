Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Ukraine parliament to vote on intelligence role for military commandos

With tensions with Russia rising exponentially and Ukraine's SBU currently undergoing reform, Kyiv may entrust its military special forces with more intelligence and counterintelligence missions. [...] (303 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

