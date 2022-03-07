Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE BELARUS

Alisia, the French operation that neutralised Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022. © Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/MaxPPP
At the centre of everyone's attention, Minsk was the subject of an intelligence operation led by Paris that helped dissuade Alexander Lukashenko from sending his troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow is considering its next move, while its CIS allies are keeping a low profile. [...] (618 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

