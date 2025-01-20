The geopolitical power plays in Earth observation

00 days
Running story
As global strategic rivalries return to the fore - in Ukraine, Gaza, the Taiwan Straight and in Africa, where Russia is a force to be reckoned with - accumulating crises are influencing the spy-satellite power players: who observes what, who sets up where, who sows alliances with whom and, increasingly, who releases what data publicly.

The upshot is that the targets selected for observation, the countries being courted, and the NGOs and broadcasters being brought into the loop all provide insight into the major space players' strategies and focal points.

United States
Planet Labs worried about Trump administration's geospatial intelligence plans

The new Trump administration is set to bring change to the geospatial intelligence sector, with backing from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. Planet Labs already has reason to be concerned.

20.01.2025
Israel
Intelligence wars in the Middle East: ImageSat plays stopgap for Israeli geospatial intelligence

The latest uptick in Middle East strife has left Israel looking vulnerable on a major technical intelligence segment: space imagery. Very recent satellite manoeuvres show Israeli military intelligence working to close that structural gap, despite a flood of US images.

10.01.2025

UAE, United States
US spy satellite leaders hope for looser export rules under Trump

US Earth observation satellite manufacturers are lobbying the outgoing Biden administration to loosen the export licence regime in the sector, having already begun to lose ground in key markets to Chinese and European competitors.

18.12.2024

Europe, Saudi Arabia
UP42 sale gives Airbus breathing space in Riyadh and at home

The Saudi state-owned Neo Space Group's purchase of space observation services platform UP42 marks a leap forward for the country's geospatial intelligence capabilities. It also comes as a relief for the seller, Airbus Defence and Space.

10.12.2024

China, United States
The huge influence of a single Chinese reporter on the US-China military space race

A journalist for Hong Kong's South China Morning Post has been churning out articles about the People's Liberation Army's innovations in space warfare and these are having a sizeable impact on Washington's position.

03.12.2024

Australia, United States
Canberra seeks space strategy balance as US policy on China shifts

Weak signals present Canberra as consistently dependent on Washington, leaving Australia to adjust its space policy with the changing tides of American politics. The incoming Trump administration, meanwhile, promises to harden the US stance - and that of its Pacific allies - vis-à-vis China.

26.11.2024

Russia
Recent satellite launches confirm Moscow's military resurgence in space

Lacking in modern military space technology at the start of its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has completely overhauled its space programmes to ensure it has the necessary surveillance, interception and telecommunications resources to conduct the war.

11.11.2024
China
CGSTL makes its mark as Chinese geospatial intelligence champion

The successful launches of the first Jilin SAR satellite and the six Jilin Kuanfu satellites on 20 September highlight the central role CGSTL now plays in China's geospatial intelligence sector. Intelligence Online has learned that the Kuanfu's capacities surpass its western equivalents.

30.10.2024
China, Iran, Russia
Beijing sets the pace in space intelligence at BRICS

On the eve of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, an analysis of cooperation in space and Earth observation suggests that the interests of the various countries of the bloc are still awkward to reconcile.

21.10.2024
Spotlight | Australia, Canada, Finland
Australia's Esper banks on Kyiv's interest in hyperspectral imaging

The Australian Earth observation specialist is hoping to break into the Ukrainian defence market despite having recently lost its satellite. Like others in the field of hyperspectral imaging, the company has been developing innovative strategies as it deals with uncertain data supply capacities and a desire to move into space-based intelligence.

04.10.2024

United States
Presidential race, part 4: US Air Force comes out on top for space-based intelligence

Recent US Air Force space sector announcements show that it is in the best position with a looming election that is disrupting the Space Force and intelligence agencies.

24.09.2024
France, India
France and India's blooming military space cooperation

A delegation from the Indian Defence Space Agency, led by its director Pawan Kumar, travelled to Paris recently to meet with one of its closest partners. The aim of the trip was to negotiate a partnership on space surveillance between both countries.

23.09.2024

United States
US geospatial intelligence agency shakes up service providers for economic surveillance

The recent award of the LUNO A contracts by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, expected for months, has highlighted the role of a number of discreet players. At the same time, the agency is getting rid of three long-standing service providers.

18.09.2024

China, Europe, United States
Open Source investigators shake up space surveillance market

The Space Situational Awareness field, once the exclusive domain of governments and deep-pocketed private operators, is being disrupted by open source participants. This situation is not to the liking of the global space powers.

04.09.2024
China, United States
Pentagon imposes information blackout after latest Chinese HG satellite launch

The blackout which followed the Chinese satellite's launch illustrated the United States' total distrust of information distributed by the Chinese authorities about their activities in space.

02.09.2024

United States
Presidential race, part 3: as space becomes an electoral issue, the US Space Force restructures ahead of new administration

With the Starliner soap opera set to run for at least several more weeks, the Biden administration's space policy is increasingly coming under fire from the Republican camp. The US Space Force, created by Trump and struggling to deliver promised space defence architecture, could find itself caught in the crossfire.

29.08.2024
Europe, United States
Washington draws on European expertise to acquire critical defence space technologies

As China and the US battle it out for space supremacy, Washington is counting on a handful of European nationals developing potentially game-changing technologies in two key areas: taking artificial intelligence into space and digitally modelling the Earth's surface.

28.08.2024
United States
Presidential race, part 2: US geospatial intelligence agency seeks to reinvent itself ahead of possible change of administration

While the National Reconnaissance Office undergoes a cultural revolution, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is also having to adapt to an evolving ecosystem of partners, suppliers and fellow agencies.

23.07.2024
United States
Presidential race, part 1: US spy satellite agency rethinks its relationship with Space Force

In the run-up to November's US presidential election, the National Reconnaissance Office is facing significant technological, commercial and political challenges.

22.07.2024
Iran, Russia, United States
All Western eyes on Iran's space sector amid Russian tech boost

Iran's sudden progress with its space programme is causing concern in the West, and it is becoming increasingly clear that Tehran is getting massive help from Russia.

01.07.2024
