TURKEY UKRAINE

Ukraine's use of Turkish drones highlights flourishing bilateral defence relationship

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to officially disassociate Ankara from the operation.
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to officially disassociate Ankara from the operation.
When Kyiv used its Bayraktar drones against pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Ankara raised a contrary eye, but the increasingly strong Turco-Ukrainian military partnership appears to have come out unscathed. [...] (756 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

Further reading
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.

