Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Spymaster | Ukraine
Illia Samoilenko, the Azov brigade's intelligence wizard

Illia Samoilenko, known as Gandalf, heads intelligence for the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov. In the background, the Azovstal factory in Mariupol during the siege in 2022.
Illia Samoilenko, known as Gandalf, heads intelligence for the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov. In the background, the Azovstal factory in Mariupol during the siege in 2022. © Intelligence Online/Reuters
Illia Samoilenko, who fought in the infamous siege in Mariupol in 2022 and whose men know him by his nickname, 'Gandalf', is now head of intelligence for Ukraine's 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov. Active on the battlefield against Moscow, he is just as active on the political scene, quietly preparing his rise to the Ukrainian parliament. [...]
Reading time 5 minutes Grégory Priolon

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened.

LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 29.11.2021
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  Illia Samoilenko, the Azov brigade's intelligence wizard 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!