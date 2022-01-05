Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The recruitment by Quintel of James Hart as an adviser should open up new opportunities for the business intelligence firm in Kyiv. Hart is a partner in London-based consultancy Hillmont Partners, which is well-established in Ukraine. [...]
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is determined to defuse the crisis with Russia but is having to devote some of his energy to fighting his new internal enemy, oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. By claiming to have discovered a coup plan backed both by Moscow and Akhmetov supporters, he has been able to kill two birds with one stone. [...]
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]