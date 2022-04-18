Xi Jinping and Zelensky set to speak
Everyone is waiting to see what China will do about the war in Ukraine, but Xi Jinping and Zelensky's upcoming conversation may not give any concrete answers. [...]
China was caught offguard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine but Beijing reacted quickly, looking at the war as an opportunity to explore new investment possibilities there and positioning itself as a key contact in Ukraine, while also reviving the idea of a possible armed intervention in Taiwan. [...]
Christine Lee, accused by MI5 of being a Chinese agent, was a partner of former Conservative Party MP Neil Carmichael. Carmichael looks to have links with the Sun Wah Cultural Exchange, which is financed by business tycoon Jonathan Choi. [...]
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]