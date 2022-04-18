Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UKRAINE

In Kyiv, Chinese state security conveys Beijing's offer to mediate

The Guoanbu is continuing behind-the-scenes negotiations in Kyiv to try to convince the US and the EU to negotiate with Russia and Ukraine, along the lines of six-party talks used for North Korea. [...] (413 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui and Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Alexey Nikolsky/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin pool
CHINA RUSSIA UKRAINE 14/03/2022

Beijing, Moscow and Kyiv locked in secret negotiations 

China was caught offguard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine but Beijing reacted quickly, looking at the war as an opportunity to explore new investment possibilities there and positioning itself as a key contact in Ukraine, while also reviving the idea of a possible armed intervention in Taiwan. [...]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
UKRAINE RUSSIA 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

