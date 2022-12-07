Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Centre for Information Resilience, British rising star of OSINT, seeks US funding

The Centre for Information Resilience, a social enterprise founded by former FCDO officers and whose open source investigations include Ukraine and Afghanistan, is looking for US patrons. As such, it has hired Nina Jankowicz, formerly in charge of counter-disinformation for the Department of Homeland Security. [...] (371 words)
Issue dated 07/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy press conference with selected journalists on 26 November. © Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE 29/11/2021

The information war between Kyiv and Moscow reaches fever pitch 

As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Centre for Information Resilience, British rising star of OSINT, seeks US funding 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!