Kyiv engaged in intelligence legislation frenzy
The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has been busy lately producing amendments and bills aimed at facilitating the army's operations. It is now poring over military counter-espionage. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
The national intelligence agency boss, an early supporter of his friend Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential bid and the former head of Studio Kvartal 95, has the delicate task of reforming the SBU, a painful process requested by Ukraine's ally, the US. [...]
The recruitment by Quintel of James Hart as an adviser should open up new opportunities for the business intelligence firm in Kyiv. Hart is a partner in London-based consultancy Hillmont Partners, which is well-established in Ukraine. [...]
As the winter draws in, tempers are flaring in both Kyiv and Moscow in a feverish rush reminiscent of the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Following some friction at the beginning of this year, this new upsurge - greatly fuelled by warnings from Washington - is overshadowing other burning issues, while the American position in the country is being strengthened. [...]
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]