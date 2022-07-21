Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Russia focuses on increasingly strategic Arctic

The Kremlin is determined that sanctions will not affect business in the Arctic. With official encouragement, Russian business leaders are changing the map of the region in the wake of an exodus by Western companies. [...] (585 words)
Issue dated 21/07/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA 05/07/2022

Internal rivalries rage in Russian presidential administration 

The Russian presidential administration is split into factions with conflicting views of the future of the country's leadership, some, like Sergey Kirienko, readying themselves to take the reins if needed, and others, like Anton Vaino, wishing to maintain the status quo. [...]
Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, President Vladimir Putin and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko.
Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, President Vladimir Putin and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Sputnik/Reuters
RUSSIA 10/05/2022

Igor Sechin's sanction-free protégé Roman Trotsenko digs Arctic corridor 

The government's accelerated funding for the Northern Transit Corridor is attracting major energy players to the project, including Roman Trotsenko, a long-time associate of the powerful Rosneft boss and honorary consul of Luxembourg, Igor Sechin. [...]
Head of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko attends the Congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia, 14 March 2019.
Head of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko attends the Congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia, 14 March 2019. © Maxim Shipenkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Russia focuses on increasingly strategic Arctic 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!