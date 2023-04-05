Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

PM Mishustin tightens grip on Russian defence industry

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. © Reuters
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev are jockeying for oversight of Russia's wartime military industry production through the creation of rival working groups. [...] (379 words)
Issue dated 05/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

