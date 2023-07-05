Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Ex-oil trader for Moscow Niels Troost hires his defence team with diplomatic passport in hand

The US Justice Department was reviewing evidence in mid-June that allegedly showed that embattled oil trader Niels Troost gained the title of Liberia's ambassador-at-large in Switzerland thanks to President George Weah. [...] (1024 words)
Published on 05/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 5 minutes

