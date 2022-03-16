Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Sanctions against Gennady Timchenko reveal the extent of his French presence

Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko.
Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko. © Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Gennady Timchenko, the sole oligarch involved in strategic projects for Paris, was prepared for the imposition of Western sanctions thanks to the Franco-Russian business network he has built up over the years. He and his wife now rely on trusted managers for their real estate and hotels. [...] (807 words)
Issue dated 16/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

