Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
RUSSIA

Kremlin-backed oligarch operates Crimean railway from Gibraltar

Mikhail Ryabinovich had launched in 2005 the Grand Express, linking Moscow to St. Petersburg. He sold it in 2019 to TKS, which then established itself in Crimea.
Mikhail Ryabinovich had launched in 2005 the Grand Express, linking Moscow to St. Petersburg. He sold it in 2019 to TKS, which then established itself in Crimea. © uskarp/iStock
Mikhail Rabinovich, who enjoys the protection of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, manages Crimea's railway system through his offshore companies, under the radar of Western sanctions. The discreet Russian businessman has been promised control of logistics giant FESCO, previously owned by a rival oligarch, in exchange for his services. [...] (920 words)
Issue dated 20/12/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Kremlin-backed oligarch operates Crimean railway from Gibraltar 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!