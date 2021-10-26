Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Sergey Shishkarev guides UAE in Arctic

Delo Group founder and president Sergei Shishkarev on 20 July 2021.
Delo Group founder and president Sergei Shishkarev on 20 July 2021. © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS via Reuters Connect
Abu Dhabi has turned to the help of businessman Sergey Shishkarev, the head of Delo Group, to make its mark in Russia. Active in the logistics sector, Shishkarev is particularly familiar with the Arctic. [...] (599 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

