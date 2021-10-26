Read this article here:
The Azerbaijan-born billionaire Telman Ismailov, whose assets his Moscow debtors have been doggedly hunting since 2017, has managed to secure asylum in Montenegro. There he should have some respite to sort out his affairs stretching from Moscow to Las Vegas and Ankara to the French Alps. [...]
While FSB officers' assignments are often the subject of fierce rivalries between ambitious young men, the positions of regional heads are kept for the most promising among them. The new postings give a glimpse of some of Moscow's future leaders but also reveal those who are being dispensed with for having not met Russia's domestic spy agency's expectations. [...]
Increasingly under competition from Abu Dhabi Ports, Dubai Ports World is bidding on holding on to its market leadership through partnerships with Russia's Rosatom and Fesco, at the centre of a battle for control of the Russia's future Arctic maritime routes. [...]