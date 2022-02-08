Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES FRANCE RUSSIA

TotalEnergies is potential thorn in side of French-US talks on Russia

TotalEnergies is overseeing the Arctic LNG 2 project in partnership with Novatek.
TotalEnergies is overseeing the Arctic LNG 2 project in partnership with Novatek. © Novatek
While French President Emmanuel Macron is trying a new diplomatic approach with Vladimir Putin this week in the Russian-US crisis over Ukraine, a behind-the-scenes battle is being waged to preserve Total's interests in Russia, which is under threat of US sanctions. [...] (491 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  TotalEnergies is potential thorn in side of French-US talks on Russia 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!