In Moscow and Crimea, Ukrainian saboteurs are a thorn in the FSB's side
Blamed by Washington in the assassination of Darya Dugina, and by Moscow in the Kerch Bridge attack, Ukraine's covert units have never attracted so much public attention. [...]
While Lithuania's political class strongly condemns Moscow and is pushing for tough sanctions on the country, the Baltic state is still a hub for shipments of Western European machinery and electrical equipment to Russia. These exports are often camouflaged under a Kazakh flag. [...]
Sberbank, which aims to become an Amazon-style multi-service online platform in Russia, is building up a network of machine and deep learning consultants and researchers, some of whom are close to the intelligence services. The group also has connections in Paris and California to help develop its capacities. [...]