EUROPE RUSSIA

Moscow sharpens its strategy as energy war looms

Photo published on 27 September 2022 by the Danish Defence Command showing the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Photo published on 27 September 2022 by the Danish Defence Command showing the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. © Handout/Danish Defence/AFP
Quietly confident that the West wants to avoid an economic collapse of Russia, Moscow is unfazed by the ongoing G7 negotiations on a Russian oil price cap. The Kremlin is, however, privately gearing up for energy guerrilla warfare should tensions over the issue come to a head. [...] (642 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 3 August, 2022. © . Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
RUSSIA MYANMAR 23/08/2022

Russia and Myanmar move to circumvent sanctions 

Moscow is working hard to establish parallel import-export channels. Russia's ministry for economic development has passed on a detailed request to its Burmese counterparts in return for promises of arms sales and political support. [...]

US President Joe Biden at a NSC meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine, 24 February 2022. © Adam Schultz/White House via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES UKRAINE 06/06/2022

Divisions growing in Washington over its role in war in Ukraine 

There is growing resistance to the flood of US aid being poured into Kyiv and the White House's strongly anti-Russia rhetoric. Meanwhile Kyiv is using all of the leverage it can to keep up the pressure in the US capital. [...]

