Spy Way of Life | Germany, Russia
Where Russian officers like to gather in Berlin's busy Mitte district

The Russian House on Friedrich Strasse, Berlin.
The Russian House on Friedrich Strasse, Berlin. © Imago/Schöning via Reuters Connect
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the places Russian diplomats hang out in downtown Berlin. [...]
Published on 27.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

France, Russia
Russian soft power chief Yevgeni Primakov Jr visits Paris to boost Franco-Russian relations

While the Franco-Russian relationship has been sustained by a resurgence of activity in recent months, the end of the year was not as fruitful as hoped. In order to restore order and to mitigate the nuisances caused by political disputes, the head of the Russian cultural institution Rossotrudnichestvo visited Paris in person at the end of November.

13.12.2021
Yevgeni Primakov Jr, director of the Russian cultural influence agency during his visit to Paris on 26 November 2021.

