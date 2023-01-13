Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
RUSSIA

Victor Pelevin, the novelist on Russian security elites' bedside tables

Russian novelist Victor Pelevin, author of numerous bestsellers published by Eksmo, has remained in the shadows since the late 1990s.
Across the world, spies have their own inside jokes and references, which give them a shared sense of belonging. Those can in turn shape the public's image of the intelligence world. In Russia, a writer shrouded in secrecy attracts the adoration - and occasionally the wrath - of the country's intelligence community, which he portrays with his own particular brand of subtle audacity. [...] (1426 words)
Issue dated 13/01/2023 Reading time 6 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Russian president Vladimir Putin toasts soldiers holding the title Heroes of Russian after presenting them with a Gold Star medal on 8 December 2022 in Moscow. © Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press
Spotlight
RUSSIA 19/12/2022

Russian elites torn ten months into war in Ukraine 

Intelligence Online takes the temperature in Moscow as its elites try to make sense of the war, sanctions and the new opportunities they have generated. Political decision-makers, diplomats and security professionals are searching for a new geopolitical identity and points of reference. [...]

