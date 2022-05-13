Your account has been succesfully created.
FINLAND

Rear Admiral Juha Vauhkonen leads Finland's exit from military neutrality

Juha Vauhkonen, Director of the TIEDOS EP.
Juha Vauhkonen, Director of the TIEDOS EP. © HQ Multinational Corps Northeast/Twitter
Helsinki can count on Juha Vauhkonen's experience and expertise while working on its NATO candidacy. The head of military intelligence is well-versed in the workings of the Atlantic alliance, with which he has long represented his country. [...] (523 words)
Issue dated 13/05/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
