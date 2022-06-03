Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russian investors await Western asset nationalisation wave

As the Russian parliament prepares the legal framework for nationalising foreign-held assets in Russia, the regulatory authorities are also taking steps to bring critical industries back under the Kremlin's control. [...] (456 words)
Issue dated 03/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
UKRAINE 01/09/2021

The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold 

A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]
