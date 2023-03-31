Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Thanks to political reshuffles, Kiriyenko clan consolidates position in Russian Arctic

Sergueï Kirienko, premier directeur adjoint de l'administration présidentielle russe.
Sergueï Kirienko, premier directeur adjoint de l'administration présidentielle russe. © Pavelbednyakov/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
The appointment of a new governor, Vladislav Kuznetsov, in the far-eastern region of Chukotka strengthens the influence and favours the interests of Kremlin rising star Sergey Kiriyenko, who is putting his people into key positions where politics and business intersect. [...] (344 words)
Issue dated 31/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
A Russian soldier near Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukraine, photographed during a press trip organised by the Russian army on May 20, 2022. © Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE 30/05/2022

Kherson to serve as Moscow's laboratory for integration of occupied territories 

Military successes, an administrative takeover and information warfare are the tools Russia intends to use to establish its control over the territories it has occupied in Ukraine. It will make use of these same tools when it comes to negotiate guarantees for its own future security in Europe.

