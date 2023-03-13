Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Influx of Russian hackers benefits Abu Dhabi's cyber offensive capabilities

Beacon Red, the Edge Group conglomerate's Emirati cyber subsidiary, has hired a wave of cyber engineers fleeing Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Intelligence Online understands the Russian recruits are being housed on a site separate from the rest of the company. [...] (387 words)
Issue dated 13/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

