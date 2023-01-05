EDGE Group beefs up export apparatus
The part-publicly owned conglomerate has set up a new global division to handle exports, while building import channels for its cyber cluster. [...]
Despite the attribution of control of the UAE's cyber offensive capacity to Group 42 company CPX, sovereign fund Tawazun has not given up its battle to take charge of the national cyber intelligence sector. Meanwhile, CPX executives are trying to hide the fact that the company has suffered its first attack. [...]
Dubai-based cyber systems distribution group Spire Solutions, which has teamed up with Saudi Arabia's leading cyber training body, the SAFCSP, brings with it its own army of experts. This will enable Riyadh to reduce its dependence on US instructors, and boost Haboob, the company running its cyber offensive activities. [...]
As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]