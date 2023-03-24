Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

CPX struggles to spearhead UAE's cyberoffensive operations

Supposed to be the UAE's new cyberintelligence flagship, CPX is struggling to make its mark and hold on to contracts because of technological gaps at a time when other parapublic cyber firms are gaining ground. [...] (160 words)
Issue dated 24/03/2023

Surveillance & Interception

