Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Ukrainian military cyber gets into shape for NATO outpost role

Hastily put together with volunteers a few months before the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's cyber command is shaping up for its new role as part of NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). [...] (346 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Ukrainian military cyber gets into shape for NATO outpost role 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!