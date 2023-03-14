Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Marwan Lahoud and Tikehau Capital to drive French defence contracts in Abu Dhabi

Marwan Lahoud, partner and director of private equity at Tikehau.
Marwan Lahoud, partner and director of private equity at Tikehau. © Hannah McKay/Reuters
The French private investment firm is planning to open an office in Abu Dhabi. Tikehau's new venture will be overseen by its private equity manager Marwan Lahoud, a former strategy director at Airbus, and will serve as a financial hub for French defence industries in the region. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 14/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Marwan Lahoud and Tikehau Capital to drive French defence contracts in Abu Dhabi 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!