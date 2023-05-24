Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Russia's small New Space industry enlisted to bolster offensive in Ukraine

In the context of the upcoming launch of the SAR Kondor FKA-1 satellite, Russia's New Space industry is mobilising to fill the GEOINT data gaps of Moscow's armed forces engaged in the war in Ukraine. [...] (388 words)
Published on 24/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Russia's small New Space industry enlisted to bolster offensive in Ukraine 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!