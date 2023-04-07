Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

How the Wegener-Jayaraman duo extended their cyber empire to the UAE

Heading up a small conglomerate of cyber firms in Singapore, Barcelona and Cyprus, the duo Ralf Wegener and Ramanan Jayaraman have managed to implant their technologies in the UAE. Through Variston IT, they've grown close to the country's key cyber player. [...] (235 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2023

Further reading

