Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
The Intelligence Gazette
FRANCE IRAN JAPAN RUSSIA VATICAN

Mossad attack on Iran, War economy discussed at French National Assembly, Rondot gets a biography, Russian mobilisation, Nippon Foundation head meets the Pope, Russian security council reshuffled

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week, we visit Tehran, Paris, Rome and Moscow. [...] (847 words)
Issue dated 06/02/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Mossad attack on Iran, War economy discussed at French National Assembly, Rondot gets a biography, Russian mobilisation, Nippon Foundation head meets the Pope, Russian security council reshuffled 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!