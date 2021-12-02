Read this article here:
Read this article here:
China's part-public group Sinopharm and Group 42, which is dedicated to the special projects of the Emirati national security adviser, have jointly invested in a number of projects in Serbia, sparking growing concern in Washington about the cooperation between the two countries. [...]
As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]