Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Shoygu, Kadyrov and FSB fight over plan to appoint new deputy emergency situations minister

Minister Alexander Kurenkov (center right) with his deputy ministers (from left to right : Nikolay Grechushkin, Aleksandr Chupriyan, Alexey Serko), in Moscow, on 25 May 2022.
© Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters
The prospect of Chechen spetznatz Daniil Martynov replacing deputy emergency situations minister Aleksandr Chupriyan has set the Moscow power clans against each other. [...] (562 words)
Issue dated 06/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Russian president Vladimir Putin toasts soldiers holding the title Heroes of Russian after presenting them with a Gold Star medal on 8 December 2022 in Moscow. © Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press
Spotlight
RUSSIA 19/12/2022

Russian elites torn ten months into war in Ukraine 

Intelligence Online takes the temperature in Moscow as its elites try to make sense of the war, sanctions and the new opportunities they have generated. Political decision-makers, diplomats and security professionals are searching for a new geopolitical identity and points of reference.

