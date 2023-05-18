Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE cyber-offensive firm Beacon Red's Russian hackers disillusioned

Less that six months after their arrival in the emirates, some of the Russian cyber engineers hired by the UAE's part public cyber-offensive company Beacon Red are unhappy about pay and are looking to leave. [...] (190 words)
Published on 18/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT

