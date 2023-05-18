Russian vulnerabilities reseller Operation Zero tries its luck in the Gulf
The zero-day vulnerabilities firm headed by Russian hacker Sergei Zelenyuk has been prospecting in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Beacon Red, the Edge Group conglomerate's Emirati cyber subsidiary, has hired a wave of cyber engineers fleeing Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Intelligence Online understands the Russian recruits are being housed on a site separate from the rest of the company.
