Russian OSINT firm Lavina Pulse pursues Southeast Asian conquest
Spearheading Moscow's diplomatic and business push into Southeast Asia, Lavina Pulse, headed by former intelligence officer Andrei Masalovich, is prospecting in Indonesia. [...]
Abu Dhabi's cyber companies are queuing up to go to Singapore, which is fast becoming the advance post for the kingdom's cyber export efforts in Asia. Injazat and its parent company, Group 42, have followed Edge Group's example by setting up there as part of their Asian market strategy. [...]
Vladimir Selin, head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, also heads the inter-ministerial committee for the protection of state secrets, which is tightly controlled by the FSB. Its main purpose is to oversee the systems used to protect vital, strategic information. [...]
Andrei Masalovich, a former communications security officer who has become a private open source intelligence expert for the Russian security apparatus, has made another trip to Southeast Asia, a highly strategic destination for Moscow. [...]
