UKRAINE

The PR Army communications stalwarts who are getting Kyiv's message out to the world

In the early days of the war, Ukrainian public relations professionals formed an ad hoc group - later known as the PR Army - to get the message of its government out to the world. Since then, they have succeeded in getting extensive coverage of Kyiv's message by the leading Western media outlets. [...] (949 words)
Issue dated 04/01/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

