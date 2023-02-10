Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE UKRAINE

Kyiv looks towards France for matters of cybersecurity

Ukrainian cybersecurity agency SSSCIP wants to partner up with its French counterpart, ANSSI, to boost its skills in critical infrastructure protection, cryptography and "qualification". [...] (306 words)
Issue dated 10/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Kyiv looks towards France for matters of cybersecurity 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!