Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Spotlight
EUROPE RUSSIA UKRAINE

Tallinn, rear base for Ukrainian cyber companies at war

Several of the local firms Kyiv has put to use on its cyber front line with Russia, such as Cyber Unit Technologies and Hacken, are registered in Estonia. The Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov is responsible for overseeing procedural and legal matters. [...] (342 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
A satellite image shows a battalion-sized unit in a convoy near Filativka training area, Crimea February 15, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED STATES FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE 03/03/2022

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Tallinn, rear base for Ukrainian cyber companies at war 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!