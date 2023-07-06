Kyiv turns to start-ups in crusade against Iranian drones
To face the daily Shahed-136 drone attacks from Russia, Ukraine is tapping into the expertise of three newcomers to the anti-drone market.
America's Frontier Fund is backed by former Google CEO and Democratic donor Eric Schmidt and PayPal co-founder and Republican contributor Peter Thiel. The fund's new communications director El-Fakir previously worked for the Trump administration and several conservative groups.
The Brave1 cluster launched by Ukraine to boost its buzzing defence industry has opened an opportunity for Thales to place its anti-drone system on the Kyiv market. The French firm's Parade system will soon be deployed with the Ukraine armed forces.
With the war in Ukraine taking up their energy, NATO officials have loudly condemned Russia. While alliance member states are in charge of logistics and the military response to the conflict, NATO is looking to consolidate its long-term position in Kyiv.
Eager to obtain contracts with defence industry clients, Kyiv-based consulting firm COSA has been leading a dedicated working group at the US-Ukraine Business Council, created shortly after the beginning of the war to facilitate military purchases from the West.
Corporate intelligence company COSA has seen its business boosted by fall-out from the war and sanctions. It is recruiting new consultants and advisory board members, and has seconded some of its top managers to work part-time under foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection is to set up a centre dedicated to fighting cyberattacks. In the battle against Russian offensives, it will serve as a complement to Kyiv's cyber arsenal.