The Tech Times
Kyiv promotes cyber sharing, Iran deploys Cobra V8 jammer, DGSE after AI data analysis

From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each week we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers. [...]
Published on 09.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Kyiv
RNBO promotes cyber collaboration

Tehran
Iran's Revolutionary Guard receives first Cobra V8 SIGINT

Paris
DGSE develops AI algorithms on databases

Surveillance & Interception

