Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov expands control over Ukraine's cybersecurity

Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation Mikhailo Fedorov.
Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation Mikhailo Fedorov. © Hugo Amaral/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Reuters
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's influential minister for digital transformation, is growing in stature as the country's cyber chief and is poised to take over tasks currently carried out by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. [...]
Published on 13/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov expands control over Ukraine's cybersecurity 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!