UKRAINE

Ukraine seeks to jettison Russian OSINT technology

Having relied for many years on free open source technology, some of Russian origin, Ukraine is now looking to develop its own tools in an area that is crucial for its war effort. [...] (181 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2023

Surveillance & Interception

